Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $50.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day moving average is $337.30. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

