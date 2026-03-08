Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $35.86 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $35,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Stories

