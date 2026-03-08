Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $21.41 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,474 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $260.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.81 and its 200-day moving average is $288.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.01 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

