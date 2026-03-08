Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

