Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Summer booking incentive — Disney is offering a free dining plan to Disney Visa cardmembers for select Walt Disney World stays, a targeted promotion that can boost room and F&B revenue during peak months and help fill discretionary spending categories. Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get a Free Dining Plan at Walt Disney World in Today’s Daily Recap for 03/05/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Cruise Line expansion — The Disney Adventure was christened in Singapore, reinforcing international cruise growth and incremental revenue opportunities outside North America. Global fleet momentum can support recurring revenue and margin mix improvements. Disney Cruise Line Christens the Disney Adventure in Singapore
- Positive Sentiment: Content upside — Pixar’s Hoppers is being positioned to capitalize on a viral meme, which could translate into stronger-than-expected box office and downstream streaming/licensing revenue if audience interest scales. Positive box-office surprises lift IP monetization across windows. Disney Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ seeks to turn viral meme into box office gold
- Positive Sentiment: Parks investment — Disneyland’s $60M Avengers Campus expansion and other ride/upkeep projects signal continued capital spending to drive attendance and per-capita spending. These investments support long‑term park revenue growth. Disneyland offers behind-the-scenes tour of $60 million Avengers Campus expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership and liquidity debate — Coverage highlights Bob Iger stepping aside for parks chief Josh D’Amaro and the company’s $9.25B credit facility. Investors view this as mixed: it secures liquidity but raises execution and succession questions. Expect continued volatility while markets price leadership transition risk vs. stabilized financing. Disney Bull vs Bear: What Big Changes at the Entertainment Giant Really Mean for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists — Analyst notes and fair‑value models cluster around ~$130 per share, underscoring a split between IP-driven upside and execution/earnings risk; this keeps the trading range relatively compressed until clearer fundamentals or guidance emerge. Why The Narrative Around Walt Disney (DIS) Is Shifting As Fair Value And IP Debates Collide
- Neutral Sentiment: Anniversary PR and nostalgia — Multiple stories and a downtown Orlando plaque commemorating the original 1965 “Florida Project” announcement create positive brand headlines but are unlikely to move near-term fundamentals materially. Orlando & Disney Unveil Plaque at the Site of Historic ‘The Florida Project’ Announcement
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/PR risk — A former safari driver alleges staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into a crocodile pit. That claim creates reputational risk, potential regulatory attention, and possible liability exposure if substantiated — factors that can pressure sentiment and attendance if amplified. “They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE:DIS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
