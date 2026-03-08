Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Roblox by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,182,000 after purchasing an additional 115,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after buying an additional 1,513,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Roblox by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,652 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $120,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 394,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,212,948.68. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

