Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 257,918 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 248.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,918 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Zoom Communications worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $655,010.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,552.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $191,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 153,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,479.64. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,024. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.50 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.