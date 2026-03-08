Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,565 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $47,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $498.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John’s restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John’s centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

