Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,259 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,259 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $40,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 276.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 213.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $29.83 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

