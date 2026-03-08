Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 203,803 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,643,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2,134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 993,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,215,000 after acquiring an additional 948,634 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,307,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Northcoast Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.74.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

