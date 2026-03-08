Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,619 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $43,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $489.66 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $632.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.79 and a 200-day moving average of $438.28. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.25.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

