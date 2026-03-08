Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $48,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and research upgrades: several outlets and analysts continue to rate HCA favorably — one consensus snapshot called the stock a "Moderate Buy," reflecting continued analyst confidence that HCA can grow earnings and return capital to shareholders.

Positive Sentiment: Long-term demographic bull case: MarketBeat argues HCA is a likely beneficiary of U.S. aging demographics, noting management's strong guidance (FY2026 EPS and EBITDA ranges), expanded capex, a $10B repurchase authorization and a raised dividend — all supportive of long‑term growth and shareholder returns.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate tweaks from Zacks: Zacks Research nudged near‑term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and raised FY2026 to $29.63, which supports the earnings outlook, but it kept a "Hold" rating — a modest positive but not a strong endorsement.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' view is mixed farther out: while FY2026 estimates were lifted, Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast modestly — a sign analysts see near‑term strength but some uncertainty on longer‑term margin expansion.

Neutral Sentiment: Local/industry headlines are mixed and mostly non‑company specific: a local hospital (Manchester's Catholic Medical Center) plans to end outpatient mental‑health services and a leadership hire at Methodist Healthcare were reported — signals about regional capacity and staffing but with limited direct impact on HCA's large national footprint.

Negative Sentiment: Near‑term policy and revenue risks remain prominent: recent company commentary and market writeups note revenue growth was slightly below expectations in the prior quarter and management flagged $600–$900M of potential EBITDA headwinds from insurance‑exchange changes plus state supplemental payment declines — factors that could cap near‑term upside despite strong EPS.

HCA stock opened at $533.63 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.18 and a fifty-two week high of $552.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.50.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

