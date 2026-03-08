Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.57 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $45,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 998.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in LivaNova by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $360.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.