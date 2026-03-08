Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.23 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $40,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -652.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.11% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.