Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.31 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 176.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Southwest Gas worth $39,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 930,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after acquiring an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $96.00 target price on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of SWX opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $480.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

