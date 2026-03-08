Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $90.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 28.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.92%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.69.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

