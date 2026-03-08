Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,389,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $364.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average is $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.61.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

