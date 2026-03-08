Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $44,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 51.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Ingevity Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NGVT opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.31. Ingevity Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.27 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 126.25% and a negative net margin of 13.51%.Ingevity’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

