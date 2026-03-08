Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,721,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $42,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,159.22. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

