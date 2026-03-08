Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $69.93 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

