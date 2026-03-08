Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.61.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.29 and a one year high of C$16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.55%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$578,000. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.