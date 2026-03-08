Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Verastem has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $73,898.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 400,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,744.64. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 5,039 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $36,079.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,788.04. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,678 shares of company stock valued at $169,825. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Verastem by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,925,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,350 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,864,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,440,000. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,440,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 104.9% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 2,615,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

