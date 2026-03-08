Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Bought by Pinney & Scofield Inc.

Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2511 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

