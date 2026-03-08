Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Holdings Cut by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,496,000 after buying an additional 3,404,271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,915,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,711,000 after buying an additional 1,895,302 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,249.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 865,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after buying an additional 801,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,044,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

