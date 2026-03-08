Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.