Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $43,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $719.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

