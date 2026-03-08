Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $75,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VYM opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

