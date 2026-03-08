Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,813 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,220,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 685.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 548,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 478,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,082,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,348,000 after purchasing an additional 336,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

