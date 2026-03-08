Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU is CKW Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,266,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,743,000 after buying an additional 210,688 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $82.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

