US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 8.76%.The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $10,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

