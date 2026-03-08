US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. $OESX

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 802,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $10.82 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OESX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

