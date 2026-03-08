Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Unitil has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $956.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 100.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) is a publicly traded energy delivery company that provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services. The company delivers energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a network of distribution systems, offering safe and reliable service across its service areas. Unitil’s operations include system maintenance, emergency response, meter reading and customer support functions, all governed by state regulatory commissions.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil serves communities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

