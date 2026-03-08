United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.7% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,060. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total transaction of $481,492.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,792,849.10. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $6,317,097. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,035.35.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $998.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $961.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.74. The company has a market cap of $443.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 2.99%.Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

