United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stake in Edison International $EIX

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $71.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.