United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,563 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $54,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $594,166.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 165,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,412,183.92. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. This represents a 44.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,363 shares of company stock valued at $55,295,152. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

