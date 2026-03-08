United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 76,349 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 174.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,836,310,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.39 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

