United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 234.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,862,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $197.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.71 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

More Broadridge Financial Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.975 per share (payable Apr 8, record Mar 16), reinforcing the company’s commitment to returning cash and signaling financial stability attractive to income investors. Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.975 Per Share

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.975 per share (payable Apr 8, record Mar 16), reinforcing the company’s commitment to returning cash and signaling financial stability attractive to income investors. Positive Sentiment: Broadridge appointed Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer — a newly created role focused on accelerating sustainable revenue growth, improving profitability and sharpening competitive differentiation, which investors view as supportive for longer-term execution. Broadridge Appoints Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

Broadridge appointed Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer — a newly created role focused on accelerating sustainable revenue growth, improving profitability and sharpening competitive differentiation, which investors view as supportive for longer-term execution. Positive Sentiment: Broadridge’s Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) showed strong institutional traction — processing an average daily volume of $365 billion in January — supporting the company’s positioning in tokenized real-asset settlement and potential future revenue expansion. Broadridge Makes Major Stride In January

Broadridge’s Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) showed strong institutional traction — processing an average daily volume of $365 billion in January — supporting the company’s positioning in tokenized real-asset settlement and potential future revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Broadridge expanded pass-through voting tools to increase retail investor participation in corporate governance — a strategic product enhancement that may deepen customer engagement but is unlikely to drive material near-term revenue. Broadridge Expands Pass-Through Voting Tools

Broadridge expanded pass-through voting tools to increase retail investor participation in corporate governance — a strategic product enhancement that may deepen customer engagement but is unlikely to drive material near-term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes: some commentary points out the stock is modestly lower since the last earnings report, highlighting short-term volatility despite an EPS beat and raised FY guidance; this tempers but does not negate the positive company developments. Broadridge Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.