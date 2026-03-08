United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $918.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $882.53 and a 200 day moving average of $816.72. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $633.53 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

McKesson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence.

CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover.

Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst.

Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes.

Insider sale: EVP Michele Lau disclosed a sale of 2,725 shares (filed with the SEC). Executive stock sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, adding downward pressure amid the other headlines.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

