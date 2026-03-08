United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 17,900 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 103.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $10,964,122. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.