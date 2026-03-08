UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut UL Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UL Solutions from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 48.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UL Solutions by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULS opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.37 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 31.62%. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

