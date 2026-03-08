U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
USB stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $61.19.
U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.
U.S. Bancorp News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance posted a record year, raising about $5.7 billion in tax-credit syndications in 2025 — the largest annual total in the unit’s history. This boosts fee-income visibility, strengthens community/affordable-housing credentials and diversifies noninterest revenue. U.S. Bank Raises $5.7 Billion Through Tax Credit Syndications in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts (Zacks) highlight that falling interest rates could help regional banks like USB by stabilizing funding costs, improving margins and supporting loan demand — a favorable macro backdrop if rates continue to ease. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights U.S. Bancorp, The Bank of New York Mellon and Northern Trust
- Positive Sentiment: USB appears on value-stock screens (price-to-cash-flow) in recent pieces recommending cheap, dividend-friendly financial names amid market jitters — this can attract bargain hunters and income-focused investors. 4 Value Stocks to Buy as Middle East Tensions Keep Markets on Edge
- Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece contrasts USB’s H pref with other fixed-rate preferreds — relevant for preferred-share investors but less directly material to common-share price drivers. U.S. Bancorp H PFD Vs. Owning One Of The 4 Fixed-Rate PFDs
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp published its schedule for 2027 earnings conference calls — a housekeeping item that provides transparency on upcoming reporting dates but is unlikely to move the stock by itself. U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule for 2027 Earnings Conference Calls
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning whether USB is outperforming the S&P 500 provides performance context for investors evaluating relative strength, but doesn’t add new fundamentals. Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating Middle East conflict and related market jitters are driving risk-off flows and mixed/soft equity opens in Europe — a key reason regional bank shares, including USB, are under pressure despite company-level positives. How the Iran conflict is spreading — in pictures European markets head for another mixed open as war unsettles traders
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp
Insider Buying and Selling
In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Bancorp
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.