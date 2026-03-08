U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

