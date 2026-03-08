Triata Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Triata Capital Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 220,129 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 309.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $565,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 7.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China’s leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company’s offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental’s curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

Featured Stories

