Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $380,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,554.83. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $63,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,608. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,991. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $423.04 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $479.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.67.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

