Top Small Cap Stocks To Consider – March 5th

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, Gaxos.ai, Palladyne AI, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. For stock market investors, small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively low market capitalizations—typically in the range of about $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential than large-cap stocks but tend to be more volatile and less liquid, which can increase risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)
Gaxos.ai (GXAI)
Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
Palladyne AI (PDYN)
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)
