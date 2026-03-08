Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Tiptree Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Tiptree Financial Price Performance

TIPT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Tiptree Financial has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $643.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial during the first quarter worth about $99,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tiptree Financial by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree Financial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

