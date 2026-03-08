Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 98,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.3%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $501.72 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

