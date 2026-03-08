The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Purchased by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for 3.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of New York Times worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in New York Times by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 49.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $63.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

New York Times News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,778,423.10. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,260.36. This represents a 41.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Featured Articles

