Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,132 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $118,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,310,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

