TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair cut shares of TeleTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

TeleTech Stock Up 0.7%

TTEC stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. TeleTech has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $569.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.53 million. TeleTech had a positive return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.01%.TeleTech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TeleTech will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeleTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TeleTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TeleTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeleTech during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TeleTech during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company’s core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

