Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $732,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 238,070 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $296,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,320. This represents a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,981.80. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,618,555. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

TVTX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 0.81. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.