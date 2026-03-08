Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,195,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $578,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.