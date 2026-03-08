Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,195,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $578,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.76.
Target Profile
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
